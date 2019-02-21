The Arenalet refuge is the most popular in the Llevant Nature Park. 21-02-2019 Assumpta Bassa

Last year, over 44,000 people stayed at a refuge in Majorca. There are eighteen of these in all, six of them operated by the Council of Majorca and twelve by the regional government.

According to environment ministry information, there were 14,155 overnight stays in the government's refuges. As people only spend one night, overnight stays equate to the number of guests, who were mainly residents. The three most popular refuges were Alzina, Arenalet and Casa dels Oguers in the Llevant Nature Park. These refuges had to be closed because of the October floods and will remain closed pending repair work, which is mostly all for access.

The Arenalet refiuge, which is close to a beach, was the most popular of all, with 3,651 stays. It, like the other refuges in the Llevant park, is managed by the ministry's Ibanat nature agency.

The Council of Majorca's refuges are those in the Tramuntana to serve the dry-stone route. There were 30,648 visitors last year. Chief demand came from the Spanish (7,090) and the Germans (6,743). Between 2013 and 2018, there was a 17.7% increase in the number of guests at the Council's refuges. Last year, the most popular was Son Amer in Escorca with 7,569 visitors.