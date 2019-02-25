The property in Escorca was cordoned off during the investigation. 24-02-2019

The Guardia Civil have concluded that a Belgian couple, who died at a property in Escorca over the weekend, were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning.

André Emsens and Philippine de Mevius were on holiday and staying at the property. The alarm was raised on Saturday night, when family members report a problem, having been unable to contact them. Guardia Civil officers went to the property. No one answered the door, and so the officers broke in and found two bodies in the bed.

There were no signs of violence. As the doors and windows were all closed, officers immediately ruled out the possibility that a third party had been involved in the deaths. There were no indications as to the cause of death other than carbon dioxide poisoning.

It has emerged that Philippine de Mevius was the daughter of the couple who head a family which is one of three that are shareholders in Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest beer company. Its brands include Budweiser and Stella Artois. André Emsens and Philippine de Mevius were the owners of a castle in Belgium, the Château de Emptinne.