There are 34 kilometres of road with dry stone work. 16-03-2013 Gabriel Alomar

Roads in the Tramuntana Mountains that were built in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries included dry stone work for their walls.

The guild of dry stone workers wants this road network to be declared an asset in the cultural interest. Representatives have delivered a written request for this to the president of the Council of Majorca, Miquel Ensenyat, and to the Council's heritage commission. This specifies protection for part of the road from Inca to Lluc, part of the Coll de Soller road and the whole of the Sa Calobra road.

The request makes the point that the dry stone work on these roads is already covered by the Tramuntana's world heritage status. A declaration of an asset in the cultural interest would reinforce the protection and preservation and represent the "maximum expression of the perfection of the dry stone construction technique".

There are in all some 34 kilometres of roads with dry stone walls.