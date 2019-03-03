Carmina Burana in Palma. 16-03-2017

Shares:

Monday, 4 March

FAIRS

Palma. 17.00-23.00: Fira del Ram fun fair. Son Fusteret. (Monday-Friday, 17.00-23.00; Saturday and Sunday, 10.00-24.00. Runs until 28 April.)

MUSIC

Palma. 21.00: Antonio Orozco - Spanish singer (pop, rock, Latin). Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-50 euros. (Rearranged from 19 February.)



Tuesday, 5 March

CARNIVAL

Inca. 19.30: Burial of the sardine. Departure of the committee from Plaça Antoni Fluxá. Procession to Plaça Bestiar. 20.30: Sardines, bread and wine for everyone. Folk dance with Els Revetlers des Puig d'Inca.

Llucmajor. 20.00: Burial of the sardine. Procession from C. Sa Fira to Passeig Jaume III. Music, wine, coca pastries, sardines.

Manacor. 19.30: Burial of the sardine (plus sardine barbecue). Funeral route from C. Gelabert to C. Rosselló.

Porto Cristo. 19.30: Burial of the sardine, plus barbecue. On the beach.

Portol (Marratxi). 18.00: Burial of the sardine. From C. Major.

Sa Pobla. 17.15: Sa Rueta (children's Carnival parade) plus entertainment. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Manacor. 19.30: La Bella Helena - Offenbach operetta. Cor de Cambra Ars Antiqua. Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc. 13 euros.

Palma. 19.00: Soloists Beca Bach - youth singers with cantatas BWV 22 and 32. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Gillespi & Tango Jazz Quartet. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Ten euros.

Palma. 20.00: Sonia Krasnova (viola), Fredericque Sizaret (mezzo soprano), Isabel Felix (piano). Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Tomeu Moll Mas (piano) and Orfeó Universitat de les Illes Balears choir. Messiaen, Mussorgsky, Severac. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Zulu Zulu - African and psychedelic. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros.



Wednesday, 6 March

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Irene de Juan Bernabeu, Dina Nedeltcheva - pianos. Works by Debussy. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.

Palma. 19.00 / 20.30: Mallorca Saxophone Studio. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Mozart's "Don Giovanni". Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Nicola Ulivieri, Ainhoa Arteta among the soloists. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com (Same time Friday; 18.00, Sunday.)



Thursday, 7 March

MUSIC

Pollensa. 19.30: Concert organised by North Mallorca Lions on behalf of Pollensa town hall for World Women's Month. Balearic Symphony Orchestra Capriccio String Quartet - Maria Luisa Payeras and Christine Schedukat (violins), Junko Kuroki (viola), Ella Mikhaylenko (cello). Brahms, Mozart, Turina. At Sant Jordi Church. Free but with donations for the Clara Hammerl Women's House.

SPORT

Puerto Portals. 19.00: Almira Capital Classic Rally. To Coll d'es Tords and Festival Park and back. www.rallyislamallorca.com



Friday, 8 March

MUSIC

Cala Ratjada. 20.00: Coral S'Alzinar, Projektchor Ammersee - choirs. At the church. Free.

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 21.00: William The Conqueror - British blues rock. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Twelve euros.

Sa Pobla. 20.30: Women Don't Wait for International Women's Day - Rachel Newton & Lucy Farrell; British folk. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Ten euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.30: Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana". Carlus Pedrissa, La Fura dels Baus. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com (Also Saturday at 18.00 and 20.30 and Sunday at 18.00.)

SPORT

Puerto Portals. 08.30: Almira Capital Classic Rally. To Es Capdella, Coll de sa Creu and back, then repeated and onto Sa Calobra for lunch. 15.30: Sa Calobra to Esporles, Puigpunyent and back to Puerto Portals.



Saturday, 9 March

FAIRS

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (ceramics). 10.00-20.00. 11.00: Official opening. 11.30: Marratxi pipers and dance of giants and bigheads. 12.30: Vermouth and music. 17.00: Batucada with Kalemba Percussió, 20.00: Concert by Toni Vich with ceramic instruments. At the Sant Marçal showground.

Palmanyola, Fira Bona, Fira del Cavall. 19.00: Horse "jump". 20.30-22.00: Batucadas. 22.00-23.00: CORREFOC.

MUSIC

Muro. 19.00: Miquel Tortell Music Festival - Daina Mateu (flute), Alba Villar (cello). Santa Anna Church, Plaça Convent. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Ballugall - traditional Majorcan folk. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Seven euros.

Palma. 20.30: Women Don't Wait - Emily Portman Trio (with Lucy Farrell and Rachel Newton); contemporary British folk. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros.

Palmanova. 20.30: Femfest Calvia - Aura Veus, Sweet Poo Smell, Desenterradas. Sala Palmanova, C. Diego Salva Lezaún 2. Free.

SPORT

Puerto Portals. 08.00: Almira Capital Classic Rally. To Estellencs, Andratx, Es Capdella and back, then repeated and onto to Formentor. Lunch at the lighthouse. 16.15: From the lighthouse to Pollensa, Campanet Caves and back to Puerto Portals.



Sunday, 10 March

FAIRS

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (ceramics). 10.00-20.00. 12.00: Ball de bot folk dance with Es Raiguer. 18.00: Folk dance. At the Sant Marçal showground.

Palmanyola, Fira Bona, Fira del Cavall. From 10.00: Artisan products, gastronomy, exhibitions. 12.15-14.00: Equestrian show. 16.00-17.30: Western horse exhibition.