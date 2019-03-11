The clean-up at Ciutat Jardí beach. 10-03-2019 J. Padilla

One hundred and twenty volunteers - adults and children - took part in a beach clean-up at Ciutat Jardí, Palma on Sunday. Organised by the Asociacion Ondine, 59 kilos of waste were collected.

The association's "two hands" beach clean-up programme is not confined to collecting rubbish. It is also about altering the public to the scale of the problem caused by plastics which are discarded and then end up in the sea.

Following the collection, the plastic items are classified according to how they need to be treated, and this in accordance with Ondine principles of reuse and recycling where possible but also of rejecting the purchase of plastics in the first place.

Last year, Ondine collected around a tonne of plastic waste.