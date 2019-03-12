The pool at the property in Costa dels Pins. 24-08-2005 Pere Bota

Environmentalists GOB are calling on the Costas Authority to remove "thousands" of occupations from Balearic coastal areas that are no longer covered by the 1988 Coasts Law. Concessions under this act were for a maximum of thirty years, and these expired in July last year.

GOB's spokesperson, Margalida Ramis, says that these concessions were initially granted before 1988 and that, as far as GOB are aware, have not been given extensions. She highlights five "well-known" examples. These are the Cala Vinyes Hotel pool and terrace in Cala Vinyes; Puro Beach in Can Pastilla; the terrace and pool for the Daina Hotel in Puerto Pollensa; the pool at the property that belonged to newspaper editor Pedro Ramírez in Costa dels Pins and which passed to his ex-wife following their divorce; and the beach chiringuito at Cala Torta in Arta.

With no extensions having been officially notified, these concessions no longer have administrative force.