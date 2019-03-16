Police and Guardia finally restrained one of the brothers. 15-03-2019 Michel's

Shortly before midnight on Friday, there was a violent fight between two brothers and the partner of one of them on the calle Francisca Mandilego in Andratx. Residents could hear the shouts and some twenty of them went onto the street to see what was going on.

The emergency services were called, and the local police were the first on the scene. One of the brothers was acting in a particularly violent fashion. When a Guardia Civil patrol arrived, reinforcements were called for. When he was finally restrained and arrested, he continued to threaten officers. "I'll kill you. I'll cut your throats."

Officers had to protect a female doctor who was trying to calm him down. Once he was in the patrol car, he started to act aggressively again and self-harmed. He had to be taken to a medical centre.

Residents who had been observing what was happening said that it was horrible and that it had looked as if they were trying to kill each other.