Passengers were evacuated from the Intermodal Station in Palma after a fire broke out in a train carriage shortly after midday (Tuesday).

The train was about to depart for Inca when there was an explosion followed by thick smoke. The fire would appear to have started in the overhead pantograph. Station security evacuated passengers from the train and then the whole station.

The emergency services had to treat two people - one for a panic attack, the other because of a fall. There were no injuries as such.

A diesel engine was pressed into service to take passengers to the Son Costa station, where they were able to board an electric train. Some taxis were arranged for passengers who needed urgent transport.