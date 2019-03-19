Spring arrives! 19-03-2019 Lluc Garcia

Astronomical spring starts today and has seen the return - or is it the arrival - of winter weather. With some heavy rain having fallen in Majorca yesterday and the temperatures having plummeted from the mid-20 highs of Sunday, most of Spain will be experiencing a cold and damp start to spring.

As well as the rain yesterday, there was a hailstorm in the Soller area, while swimming at the Can Pere Antoni and Ciudad Jardín beaches in Palma was prohibited because, yet again, there were spills of contaminated water.

Aemet says that the first day of spring will be much colder than normal, with rain in eastern regions of the country, Andalusia and the Balearics. The met agency suggests that rain will not be heavy in the Balearics. Showers can also be expected on Thursday.

Highs today in Majorca will be around 14C. Rain could fall as snow down to 900 metres. There is a yellow alert in place for adverse coastal conditions.

There will be more settled weather from Friday, with temperatures up to 20 or 21C over the weekend.