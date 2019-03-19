White Lines will have locations in Majorca. 25-02-2019 MFC

Locations in Majorca are again to be used for a Netflix production. White Lines has been created by Alex Piña, who was responsible for a successful series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist as it was named in English).

Filming is scheduled for May at locations in Escorca, Palma, Pollensa, Santa Maria and Valldemossa. Over last summer, locations were used for Turn Up Charlie, which is now on release.

The Majorca Film Commission says that the latest Netflix production is one of eighteen filming projects during the first six months of this year. Five of these are international productions for which locations across the island are being used. Ongoing since October until May is the BBC's The Mallorca Files, which has been shot in Felanitx, Inca, Palma, Pollensa, Sencelles and Soller.

The British comedy film Off The Rails starring Kelly Preston has been filmed entirely in Majorca.