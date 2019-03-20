Presenting the medal. 19-03-2019 JOAN LLADO

The President of Age Concern Mallorca and former long-term employee of the Majorca Daily Bulletin, Jackie Codd, was last night presented with the Empire Medal at a gala ceremony by the British Ambassador to Spain, Simon Manley, at the Hotel Gloria in Palma.



Jackie, after retiring from the Bulletin 18 years ago, joined Age Concern and ten years ago was chosen to take over as President and it was for all the hard work she has carried out for the British and international community in the Balearics, not just Majorca, over the best part of the past two decades, that she has been honoured.



“I was absolutely astounded, so honoured, I could not believe it.” Jackie said. “Without the help of my team of volunteers and everyone in the institutions, hospitals, etc. I would not have been able to help all these people over the years, so a big thank you to them as well,” she told the Bulletin when the announcement was made.



“I am hugely pleased to present Jackie with this award in recognition for her many years of hard work and solidarity during which she has, always humbly and benevolently, helped hundreds of British nationals,” said the British Ambassador. “Jackie’s work as President of Age Concern in Mallorca has provided enormous support to the island’s community, and for that reason I am hugely grateful on behalf of my country.”