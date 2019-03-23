The drugs operation in Verge de Lluc. 22-03-2019 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Seven people were arrested yesterday in a joint Palma and National Police operation against drugs trafficking in the Verge de Lluc neighbourhood.

A judge had authorised raids and searches of properties in response to numerous complaints by residents. Four addresses were raided and searched meticulously; the searches included window ledges and frames.

Around four o'clock in the afternoon, police vehicles gathered on the outskirts of the city near Marratxi and then swept into Verge de Lluc, closing two streets. One of the properties searched was linked to the El Seco clan, one of Palma's longest-established drugs trafficking gangs.

Quantities of cocaine and marijuana were seized. Some of the seven people arrested have criminal records for trafficking.