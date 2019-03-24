Soller's orange fair. 23-03-2019 Lluc Garcia

Monday, 25 March

FAIRS

Palma. 17.00-23.00: Fira del Ram fun fair. Son Fusteret. (Monday-Friday, 17.00-23.00; Saturday and Sunday, 10.00-24.00. Runs until 28 April.)

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Andreu Riera (piano), Bruno Lucas Pérez (oboe), Victor de la Rosa (clarinet). Gerardo Beltran (bassoon), Raimon González (trumpet). Beethoven and Mozart. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.



Tuesday, 26 March



Wednesday, 27 March

MUSIC

Palma. 18.00: Benefit concert for Sonrisa Médica. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29.

Sant Llorenç. 20.00: Mallorca Saxophone Festival - Henrie Adams and the Mallorca Saxophone Orchestra. Bach, Bruckner and others. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Free.



Thursday, 28 March

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Mallorca Saxophone Festival - Leslie Wong & Korak Lertpibulchai. Works from Singapore and Thailand. Followed at 20.30 by Psaiko Quartet. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.30: La Familia Addams - Broadway comedy musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 26.40-42.40 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Friday, 29 March

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.00: Concert of Majorcan dances with the Ensemble Tramuntana, Francesc Blanco (piano). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free.

Palma. 18.00 / 21.30: La Familia Addams - Broadway comedy musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 33-53 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com (Same times and prices, Saturday.)



Saturday, 30 March

FAIRS

Soller, Fira de la Taronja (oranges). 10.00-18.00: Oranges market, citrus products, gastronomy, artisan. Plaça Constitució, Plaça Mercat and streets. 11.00-13.00: Alcohol-free cocktails. 11.30: Official opening. 11.30-16.00: Tasting of dishes made from orange and citrus fruits. 12.00: Showcooking with citrus fruits. 16.00: Soller Children's Band of Music. 16.30: Children's games and workshops. 20.00: Start of tapas route. 20.30: Concerts by Sonats and Aftersuns.

Son Ferriol (Palma), Fira de Son Ferriol, farming, industry and commerce. 17.00: Exhibition of sports dance. 18.30: Ball de bot with Aires des Pla de Marratxi, Sarau Alcudienc, Sa Revetla school of ball de bot. 20.00: Time lapse photography projection and line dance. 21.30: Batucada procession. 22.30: Music with Isabel Torres.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Fundació Studium Aureum - Handel, Ristori, Scarlatti. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. 20 euros.

Pollensa. 19.30: Easter concert - Inca Youth Music Group. At the church, Plaça Major. Free.

Sa Pobla. 20.00: Tomeu Penya. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 18 euros.



Sunday, 31 March

FAIRS

Son Ferriol (Palma), Fira de Son Ferriol, farming, industry and commerce. 10.00: Mass. 11.00: Official opening of the fair. 11.30: Batucada. 12.30: Ball de bot. 18.00: Modern ballroom dance.

MUSIC

Palma. 16.30: La Familia Addams - Broadway comedy musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 33-53 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 18.00: Puccini's Madame Butterfly - Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Sae Kyung Rim (soprano) and other soloists. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com (Further dates: 3, 5, 7 April.)