Buses that were running were full up. 25-03-2019 EMT

Monday morning's strike by EMT bus drivers and workers in Palma was supported 100%. Between eight and ten o'clock, 112 buses were out of action.

Minimum service requirements meant that 44 were operational. The town hall reported that 88 services were affected and that 236 workers had joined the stoppage. Passengers said that they were aware that there were fewer buses and that those which were running were less frequent and fuller than normal. Some opted to take taxis instead.

A further two-hour stoppage was organised from six in the evening. Further stoppages are planned for Wednesday and Friday, with a 24-hour strike on the cards for Monday next week.

The industrial action is principally due to EMT works committee grievances in respect of recruitment policy.