Graffiti in Cala Figuera. 04-03-2019

The old military facilities in Cala Figuera, Calvia, are totally covered by graffiti. Walkers who pass by are disgusted at their condition, as are one-time soldiers who were based there.

The base has been abandoned by the military, even though the Cala Figuera and Rafeubeig area is ministry of defence land. The ministry should be taking care of the base. There are signs in place prohibiting entry, but these don't stop people.

There is no official heritage protection. For this reason, some argue that the base should be demolished. This would be better than allowing it to continue in such a poor condition.