Oil was spilled on the road. 28-03-2019 Bombers de Palma

A BMW crashed into a traffic light on the Paseo Maritimo in Palma yesterday morning, totally demolishing it before also colliding with a street light.

The incident occurred around eleven o'clock. The Palma Fire Brigade and the Emaya municipal services agency needed to deal with a spill of oil on the road that was a consequence of the smash.