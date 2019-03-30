There was extensive flooding in Pollensa when torrents burst their banks. 19-10-2018

Owners of properties that were illegally built on rustic land in Pollensa could benefit from financial aid to compensate for damage caused by last October's floods.

Thursday's council meeting approved the conditions for applying for compensation. The finance and public administration ministry has made 200,000 euros available for damage to homes and vehicles, an amount which the town hall recognises is too low.

The approval was passed unanimously with the exception of the two Alternativa per Pollença councillors. They argued that a habitability certificate needed to be produced or, in the absence of this, proof that there are no planning infractions. Marina Llobera of the Alternativa said that the party wanted to ensure that everything was in order with affected properties.

The mayor, Miquel Àngel March, explained that there was only a ten-day period in which to request aid. This would make it impossible to require production of the certificates the Alternativa were demanding. As some one hundred houses were affected, such a demand would overwhelm the urban planning department.