Calvia town hall is to broaden a ban on parking hire cars which aren't rented out to all streets and public areas in the municipality. Until now, this prohibition has been confined to specific parts of Calvia.

This total ban on parking cars that don't display a hire contract follows the partial ban that was introduced a year ago. The town hall started to fine car-hire firms for parking vehicles not rented out for 24 hours or more. Calvia police began this campaign in Paguera, with the ban applied to municipal car parks as well as streets. The action was then extended to other resorts.

Cars need to display the number of the contract so that it is easily visible. Information also has to include the registration number and the name and address of the car-hire firm. Fines range from 1,000 to 10,000 euros.