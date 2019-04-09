Messi’s new hotel in Majorca opens on May 2. 09-04-2019

Barcelona and Argentine football star Lionel Messi is just a few weeks away from opening his new hotel here in Majorca.



Messi, who over the few years has invested in purchasing luxury hotels in Ibiza and Sitges in association with his business partner, his brother and now the Seasun Fona (Adults Only) hotel in S’Illot will open to guests on May 2.



It is understood that Messi bought the property back in February and all of the bathrooms have been redesigned, but he has bigger plans for the four star hotel which this coming winter will be totally reformed.



Last year, the Barcelona star purchased a hotel in Sitges for £26million, and has expanded his MiM brand after acquiring the Hotel Es Vive situated along the Figueretas beach, with 52-rooms boasting a luxury pool and rooftop bar. Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo recently revealed his business plans for Ibiza, but it is Messi who has pipped his rival first.

The Barça star’s latest business venture in Majorca will be part of his MiM brand and will be managed by the Catalan company will be managed by the Majestic Hotel Group which is responsible for his other two hotels.



The Majorcan hotel is his largest purchase to date. It boasts 95 rooms and 198 beds.

Built in 1968, Seasun Fona hotel is designed in a Mediterranean style and is beside the sand beaches of S’Illot.



A sun deck, a shared lounge and a community pool are also offered on the premises. Guests can choose from a wealth of sports.