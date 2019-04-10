The Balearics could do without starting the season with industrial action. 13-08-2016 Jason Moore

Holiday travel is usually complicated, but travellers to Spain around Easter may need to plan for additional delays.



Some 60,000 ground handling airport staff in Spain are considering an “indefinite strike” starting the Saturday of Easter weekend.



If the strike happens as planned, there will likely be long queues, delays, and flight cancellations at airports across Spain.



An estimated 5 million passengers are expected to be travelling during the peak Easter week.



The unions involved, Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) and Unión General de Trabajadores (UGT), say there are clauses in their collective agreement with the employer Aseata, that affect workers who transfer from one company to another.



The unions say they’re still open to pay and conditions negotiations, but that if no agreement is reached, there will be an indefinite walkout starting Saturday, April 20.

If it happens, the strike will affect every airport in Spain.



In a statement from the USO air sector, it said, “For the USO and UGT, it is fundamental that the reallocated workers can maintain and, where appropriate, claim their rights.”

In July 2018, another threatened strike was called off pending negotiations.