Scene of the accident. 11-04-2019

Shares:

A 30-year-old woman walked away from a potentially fatal accident late on Tuesday night.



The accident occurred in Calle Samir, La Ribera in Arenal.



According to the Local Police the driver was speeding when her vehicle suddenly flipped and careered into a number of cars causing panic and concern in the neighbourhood. The Police and medics were called but the driver of the vehicle managed to get out of the vehicle unaided and walked away from the disaster scene unhurt.



What is more, neither of the other vehicle drivers involved were injured nor were passers by, According to police sources, the driver failed an alcohol test.