Emergency services at the scene. 13-04-2019

Shares:

Neighbours raised the alarm shortly after 6am yesterday morning after a fire broke out in the basement of a nightclub along the Paseo Maritimo in Palma.



The blaze is understood to have broken out in a store room before spreading through the basement but thanks to the rapid response from the Palma fire brigade, the fire was quickly prevented from spreading further through the club.



Initial inspections by the fire brigade point towards the fire being started by a short circuit, but a full investigation is still underway.



Fortunately, the nightclub was closed and no one was injured in the blaze, substantial material damage was caused.



The fire was extinguished rapidly and did not cause any damage to neighbouring establishments.



The fire created a great deal of thick smoke but the full extent of the damage was limited.

The fire and the presence of the emergency services did cause some concern to revellers returning home from clubs along the sea front but police cordoned off the area in order to allow the fire fighters to carry out their tasks and to protect the general public from being caught up in the operation.



The club is going to be closed for the best of a week so that repairs- can be carried out and it is due to reopen next Friday, once given the all clear by the authorities.