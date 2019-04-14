Holy Thursday procession of Sant Crist de la Sang in Palma. 28-03-2009 Miquel À. Cañellas

Monday, 15 April

FAIRS

Palma. 17.00-23.00: Fira del Ram fun fair. Son Fusteret. (Monday-Friday, 17.00-23.00; Saturday and Sunday, 10.00-24.00. Runs until 28 April.)

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Mozart Requiem. Balearic Symphony Orchestra, University of the Balearic Islands Choir, University of Valladolid Choir, Karina Flores (soprano), Anna Pennisi (mezzosoprano), Francisco Corujo (tenor), Simón Orfila (bass). Benefit for Projecte Home, in memory of Pere A. Serra. At the Cathedral. Ten to thirty euros.



Tuesday, 16 April

EASTER

Calvia. 21.00: Via Crucis. From Plaça Església.

Inca. 21.00: Via Crucis. From Santa Maria la Major Church to seven stations and return to the church.

Palma. 21.00: Procession, Sant Crist dels Boters. C. Sa Llotja to Església Sant Joan de Malta.

Porreres. 21.00: Procession of the Silence. From Sant Felip Oratory.

Sa Pobla. 19.30: Procession of the Silence.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Pedro Mateo (guitar). Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Valldemossa. 20.30: José Manuel Álvarez Losada (violin), Andreu Riera (piano). Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. Twelve euros.



Wednesday, 17 April

EASTER

Palma. 20.30: Procession - Sant Crist de Santa Creu. Forn de l'Olivera and return to Església Sant Creu.

MUSIC

Alaro. 20.00: Cabrit & Bassa Band of Music - Easter concert. At the church. Free.

Alcudia. 17.00: Alcudia School of Music - Easter concert. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Conservatory Chamber Orchestra, Alejandro Garrido (viola), Gabriel Couret (double bass), Simone Bellagamba (saxophone). Schubert, Larsson, Galzunov. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Dan Stuart featuring Don Antonio - American rock. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. 14 euros.

Sa Pobla. 19.30: Sa Pobla School of Music. Crestatx Oratory. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.30: Morgana Theatre - Alice's Adventures In Wonderland (in English). Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com (Until 21 April, same time.)



Thursday, 18 April

EASTER

Last Supper celebrations; processions

Alaro. 18.30

Alcudia. 18.00; 21.00

Andratx. 20.00

Arenal. 20.00

Arta. 18.00

Cala d'Or. 18.00

Cala Ratjada. 19.30

Calvia. 20.00

Campanet. 20.00

Campos. 18.30

Can Picafort. 19.30

Capdepera. 20.30

Colonia Sant Jordi. 18.00

Deya. 18.00

Felanitx. 18.00

Inca. 17.30 (Sant Domingo); 20.15 (from Santa Maria la Major)

Lluc. 19.00

Llucmajor. 18.30 (Sant Bonaventura)

Manacor. 19.00

Muro. 19.30; 21.30

Paguera. 19.00

Palma. 19.00: Església Anunciació de Nostra Senyora (La Sang) to the Cathedral.

Palma (Anglican)*. 19.30; sung eucharist.

Pollensa. 19.30; 21.30

Porreres. 19.00

Porto Cristo. 20.30

Puerto Alcudia. 19.00

Puerto Pollensa (Anglican)**. 19.30; sung eucharist, foot washing and vigil until 22.00

Puerto Soller. 18.00

Sa Pobla. 19.30; 21.00

Sant Llorenç. 18.30

Santa Margalida. 20.00

Santa Ponsa. 18.00; 21.00

Santanyi. 18.00

Soller. 19.00

Son Servera. 20.30

Valldemossa. 20.00

* St. Philip and St. James, C. Nuñez de Balboa 6, Palma.

** St. Andrew, C. Mestral 4, Puerto Pollensa.



Friday, 19 April

EASTER

Descent and burial; processions

Alaro. 18.00

Alcudia. 18.00; 21.00

Andratx. 20.00

Arenal. 18.00

Arta. 18.00

Cala d'Or. 18.00

Cala Ratjada. 19.30

Calvia. 20.00

Campanet. 20.00

Campos. 18.30

Can Picafort. 19.30

Capdepera. 20.30

Colonia Sant Jordi. 18.00

Deya. 18.00

Felanitx. 18.00

Inca. 17.30 (Sant Domingo); 20.00 (from Santa Maria la Major)

Lluc. 19.00

Llucmajor. 18.30 (Sant Bonaventura)

Manacor. 19.00

Muro. 19.30; 21.15

Paguera. 19.30

Palma. 19.00: Descent and burial. Sant Francesc Basilica to Església Nostra Senyora dels Socors.

Palma (Anglican). 14.00; Good Friday liturgy.

Pollensa. 18.30; 21.00

Porreres. 18.00; 20.00

Porto Cristo. 20.30

Puerto Alcudia. 19.00

Puerto Pollensa (Anglican). 14.00; Good Friday liturgy.

Puerto Soller. 18.00

Sa Pobla. 19.30; 21.00

Sant Llorenç. 18.00

Santa Margalida. 20.00

Santa Ponsa. 12.00 (Via Crucis); 18.00 (Passion)

Santanyi. 18.00

Soller. 19.00

Son Servera. 19.30

Valldemossa. 20.00

FAIRS

Porto Cristo, Portes Obertes (Boat show, gastronomy). 10.00-18.00: Exhibitions, boat trips, tapas. 10.00-14.00: Stand-up paddle and kayaking. Prior registration: turisme@manacor.org. 10.00-15.30: Boat trips along the Manacor coast. 10.00-17.00: Visits to Caves of Drach. 10.00-17.30: Visits to Caves of Hams. 11.00-13.00: Fishermen net craft and tastings of fried fish.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.30: Shrek, El Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com (Until 22 April, same time.)

Palma. 20.30: Poema Harmónic - chamber choir. Cathedral. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 12.00: Via Crucis. Theatrical performance based on the work by Llorenç Moyà. Steps of the Cathedral.



Saturday, 20 April

EASTER

Vigils

Alaro. 22.00

Alcudia. 18.00

Arenal. 21.00

Arta. 20.00

Cala d'Or. 18.00

Cala Ratjada. 19.00

Calvia. 20.30

Campanet. 20.00

Campos. 21.00

Capdepera. 21.00

Colonia Sant Jordi. 19.00

Felanitx. 20.00

Inca. 21.30

Lluc. 21.30

Llucmajor. 21.00

Manacor. 21.00 (Convent Sant Vicenç Ferrer)

Muro. 20.00

Paguera. 20.30

Palma. 22.00 (Cathedral)

Porreres. 21.00

Porto Cristo. 20.30

Puerto Alcudia. 19.00

Sa Pobla, 21.00

Sant Llorenç. 21.00

Santa Ponsa. 22.00

Santanyi. 21.00

Soller. 21.00

Son Servera. 21.00

Valldemossa. 21.00

FAIRS

Colonia Sant Jordi, Fira de la Sal i Salaons (Salt and salted products). 10.00-20.00: Salt, salted products and spices market. 12.00-14.00: Vermouth and music. 17.30-20.00: Show cooking, cocktails, music from Monkey Doo. All by the beach.

Porto Cristo, Portes Obertes (Boat show, gastronomy). 10.00-18.00: Exhibitions, boat trips, tapas. 10.00-14.00: Stand-up paddle and kayaking. Prior registration: turisme@manacor.org. 10.00-15.30: Boat trips along the Manacor coast. 10.00-17.00: Visits to Caves of Drach. 10.00-17.30: Visits to Caves of Hams. 11.00-13.00: Fishermen net craft and tastings of fried fish. 15.00: Boat trip to Cala Petita. 18.00: Music from Enric Pastor & Co, Plaça Francesc Ramis.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 20.00: Victor Pellegrini and Amparo del Riego (guitar and cello) - European and Latin American romantic era music. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros.

Campos. 22.30: Aero Sol, Cirko and others - pop-rock. Plaça Sa Creu.

Lloseta. 18.00: Ses Bubotes, Miaulos and others - pop-rock. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 15 euros.

Manacor. 21.30: Adala (reggae), Jorra i Gomorra and others. Plaça Sant Jaume.

Palma. 20.00: Triangulo de Amor Bizarro (Galician indie band), Ramé and DJ. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. 20 euros.

Pollensa. 21.00: Main Line 19, Peligro and others - punk, hardcore. Joan March Gardens.

PERFORMANCE

20.00: Cala Millor. Emilio Roig Flamenco Company. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Five euros.



Sunday, 21 April

EASTER

Processions, mass and discovery

Alcudia. 11.45

Andratx. 12.00

Arenal. 10.30

Arta. 09.00

Cala d'Or. 11.30

Cala Ratjada. 10.00

Calvia. 09.00

Campanet. 11.00

Campos. 08.30

Capdepera. 12.00

Colonia Sant Jordi. 10.30

Deya. 10.00

Felanitx. 08.30

Inca. 11.00

Llucmajor, 12.00

Manacor. 10.00

Muro. 10.30

Palma. 10.15 (Cathedral)

Palma (Anglican). 11.00: Sung eucharist and renewal of baptism vows.

Porreres. 10.00

Porto Cristo. 11.00

Puerto Alcudia. 10.30

Puerto Andratx. 11.00

Puerto Pollensa (Anglican). 10.00: Sung eucharist and renewal of baptism vows.

Puerto Soller. 12.00

Sa Pobla. 08.30

Sant Llorenç. 09.00

Santa Ponsa. 10.00

Santanyi. 09.30

Soller. 09.30

Son Servera. 11.30

Valldemossa. 10.00

MUSIC

Felanitx. 18.30: Kaubos and DJs. Sa Torre Municipal Park.

Palma. 10.00-20.00: Gatos Pardos, High Riffs and others. Market, gastronomy, Zumba and more. Sa Feixina Park.