Son Espases hospital. 15-04-2019

Shares:

The Guardia Civil arrested a 19-year-old British woman on Monday morning after a 22-year-old woman, also British, suffered serious injuries when she was struck in the neck with a glass at a popular nightspot in Magalluf's calle Punta Ballena.

The incident occurred just before one o'clock at the Bananas club. There was an argument between the two, who were on holiday together. The arrested woman has been identified as Sidney C.

