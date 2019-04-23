Police at the establishment in Magalluf on Friday. 19-04-2019 Ajuntament de Calvia

A disco-bar on Punta Ballena in Magalluf faces a possible two-year closure for selling alcohol to under-18s.

On Friday night, the Guardia Civil and Calvia police undertook a joint operation during which they discovered that the disco had sold alcohol to six minors. Considered a serious offence under the business activities law, the establishment could be fined up to 30,000 euros and be closed for two years.

This is the same disco which was last year denounced for selling alcohol to 15-year-olds. A woman from Palmanova went to the police to complain that her son and friends had paid five euros each for a plastic glass that could be refilled with all the alcohol they wanted.

The town hall issued a fine for breach of coexistence (public order) bylaw and then changed the criterion for the sanction because of the seriousness of the offence. Breach of business activities law substituted the bylaw, and that meant that the disco could be closed.

The Friday action by the Guardia and the police is part of a general campaign of checking establishments suspected of selling alcohol to underage drinkers. As a consequence of an amendment to the business activities law, the disco is now facing a two-year closure and the 30,000 euro fine.