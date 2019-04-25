One of the security guards. 25-04-2019 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Passengers using the women's toilets at Palma Intermodal Station raised the alarm yesterday when they heard a woman crying and screaming from inside a cubicle.

Security guards were the first to react. The woman had locked herself in. They asked is she was all right, and she initially replied that there was nothing to worry about before then admitting that she wanted to end her life.

The guards knocked the door open. The 30-year-old woman had cuts to the wrists and neck. The emergency services were called, and the woman, who is from Inca, was rushed to hospital.