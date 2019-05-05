Dinosaurs at Son Fusteret. 04-05-2019

Shares:

Monday, 6 May

FIESTAS

Son Carrió, Sant Miquel. 20.15: Procession by the Sant Llorenç Band of Music. 20.30: Opening address for the fiestas. Dance by the bigheads with pipers. 21.30: Music from Martini Boys. Plaça Ca n'Apollonia.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.15: Vernet-Meckler Organ Duet. Bach, Mendelssohn, Ravel. Sant Francesc Basilica.



Tuesday, 7 May

FIESTAS

Son Carrió, Sant Miquel. 11.00: Children's activities and games.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Bruno Lucas and Thomas Indermülhe (oboes), Rosa Canyellas (cello), Isabel Felix (harpsichord). Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.



Wednesday, 8 May

FIESTAS

Son Carrió, Sant Miquel. 18.30: Solemn mass. 20.00: Dance of bigheads. 21.00: Comedy night - Agustin El Casta. Sports centre.



Thursday, 9 May

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Inca, Dijous Gros. 08.00-19.00: Thursday market, artisan market. 09.30-14.00: Family and children's activities. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 10.00-20.00: Senior citizen's fair. Plaça Mallorca. 16.00-19.30: Children's activities - traditional games, acrobatic circus. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 17.30-19.00: Mini rugby (eight to thirteen year olds). Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 18.00: Batucada and bigheads procession. 19.00: Zumba then line dance. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 20.00: Trio Tomajazz. Plaça Espanya.

Son Carrió, Sant Miquel. 20.00: Festival Hifi - for children. Sports centre.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma, Wine Days Mallorca. 18.45-22.30: Opening event for this year's Wine Days Mallorca. Wine-tasting, tapas. Sant Francesc Basilica Cloister. The Wine Days themselves are from Friday, 10 May until Sunday, 19 May and feature various events at bodegas and locations in the DO Binissalem designation of origin municipalities. More information: www.winedaysmallorca.com

MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival - Takeshi Tezuka (guitar), Yoko Takaki (piano). Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, University of the Balearic Islands choir, Raquel Camarinha (soprano), Huiling Zhu (mezzosoprano), Oliver Johnston (tenor), José Antonio López (baritone). Mendelssohn, Elijah, Opus 70. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 20.00: Mayte Martin (flamenco). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Noah Newville - folk. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana - Mozart Requiem. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros. (Also Friday.)



Friday, 10 May

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Campanet, May Fair. 20.00: Jazz and tapas night - U Jazz Quartet, Joan Benavent Jazz Experience. Plaça Major.

Campos, May Fair. 23.30: Night party - Islanders and DJs. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.

Inca, Dijous Gros. 09.00-20.00: Artisan market. C. Major. 18.00: Urban dance. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 18.30: Children's entertainment - Astronautes Estrellats. Plaça Espanya. 21.00: Suasi i els Electrodomestics. Sant Domingo Cloister. Ten euros.

Lloret de Vistalegre, May Fair. 20.00: Concert - Palma Band of Music. Convent cloister.

Son Carrió, Sant Miquel. 21.30: Barbecue - tickets five euros to be bought in advance by Thursday from Sant Llorenç town hall and town hall offices in Son Carrió and Sa Coma. 22.30: Night party - Orquestra Aquarius, Val 9, IPops, Toninaina. All at the sports centre.

MUSIC

Magalluf, Mallorca Live Festival. From 18.00: Two Door Cinema Club, Vetusta Morla and many others (four stages). Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. www.mallorcalivefestival.com

Palma. 21.00: Bertín Osborne - veteran singer (also actor and presenter). Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 37-80 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Saturday, 11 May

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Campanet, May Fair. 20.30: Concert - Miquel González (organ), Fanny Marí-Torres (soprano). At the church. 22.00: CORREFOC - Escarrufaverros Dimonis de Campanet and Diables de Terrassa. From Sant Victoria to Son Bordoi.

Campos, May Fair. 10.30: Classification for the Friesian cow competition. 19.00: Folk dance with Pinyol Vermell. Plaça S'Estació. 19.00: Tapas route - 13 bars, restaurants.

Lloret de Vistalegre, May Fair. 18.30: Three folk dance groups - Aires de la Cala, Amics de sa Revetla de Son Ferriol, Escoleta de Ball de Brocalet. Plaça Jaume I. 20.30: Opening of the gastronomy show - thirteen establishments. 22.00: Folk dance. 23.30: Night party with DJs.

Manacor, Europe Day. 11.00: Swing, jazz band, vermouth, family activities. Convent cloister.

Pollensa, Fira del Vi (Wine Fair). 10.00-20.30: 35 bodegas. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya.

Son Carrió, Sant Miquel. 21.00: CarrióART plus food and jazz. Plaça Església. 24.00: Night party - OR, Anegats, Islanders. Sports centre.

MUSIC

Magalluf, Mallorca Live Festival. From 18.00: Jamiroquai, The Vaccines and many others (four stages). Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. www.mallorcalivefestival.com

Palma. 20.00: Symphonic Rhapsody of Queen. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 20.30: Art Vocal Ensemble, Handel Funeral Anthem for Queen Caroline. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 12 euros.

Porreres. 19.30: Manel Camp Quartet, La Filharmònica Porrerenca. Jazz/classical, Gershwin. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà.

SPORT

Puerto Alcudia. From 08.00: Ironman 70.3 Mallorca.

OTHER

Palma. 11.00-14.00 / 17.00-21.00: Dinosaurs Tour - animatronics show. Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. Eight euros. (Same times Sunday; 17.00-21.00, Monday to Friday. Runs until 26 May.)

Sunday, 12 May

FAIRS

Campanet, May Fair. 10.00: Opening of the fair with the pipers. Artisan market, plants, flowers and more. Plaça Major and surrounding streets and squares. 11.30: Procession - Escarrufaverros, Escarrufons (demons and little demons) and Diables de Terrassa. 17.00: Cucorba - children's entertainment. 18.30: Folk dance with Caliu. Plaça Major.

Campos, May Fair. From 09.00. 09.00-14.00: Papapa - special breads from five bakeries. Milk market - cheeses, ice-creams, yoghourts and more. 10.00: Gathering of giants, welcome by dignitaries and giants procession. From the town hall. 12.30: Procession of honour and prize-giving for the Friesian cow competition. 18.00: Hip hop and ballroom dance. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.

Inca, Dijous Gros. 10.30-15.00: Illustrated and children's books festival. Games, workshops, food trucks ... . General Luque Quarter.

Lloret de Vistalegre, May Fair. From 10.00. Gastronomy, classic cars, art and more. From 10.30: Live music. 11.30: Magic by Can Putxet. 11.50: Dance plus Psaiko Saxophone Quartet. Convent cloister. 12.15: Concert - Sirenes de Tramuntana. Convent cloister. 13.00: Vermouth and music from Le Carromoto. Plaça Jaume I. 16.30: Family entertainment with Mel i Sucre. Plaça Jaume I. 19.00: Evening of poetry and glosas. Plaça Jaume I.

Palmanova, Europe Day. 11.00-21.00: Local artisan craft and products, international food, live music, children's entertainment.

Pollensa, Fira del Vi (Wine Fair). 10.00-14.00: 35 bodegas. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya.

Puerto Portals, Farmers' Market. From 10.00: Local products, live music, children's workshops. (Each Sunday during May.)

Son Carrió, Fira Ramadera. From 10.00. Bees, dogs, sheep, pigs, hens. Plaça Ca n'Apollonia. 11.30: Bigheads dance. Plaça Església. 13.00: Human towers. Plaça Església. 15.30: Batucada. 18.30: Folk dance. Sports centre.

MUSIC

Algaida. 19.30: Maria Assumpció (harp), Vicent Bas Ibáñez (saxophone). At the church.

Porreres. 18.00: Voicello and Porreres Choir. At the church. 20.00: Tomeu Penya i Géminis. Plaça Vila.