Transport minister Marc Pons and government spokesperson Pilar Costa. 10-05-2019

The government's 2019-2026 plan for mobility in the Balearics envisages investment of 1,720 million euros, with the rail network the main target for spending. Transport minister Marc Pons announced on Friday that the plan includes taking the railway to Alcudia, Arta and Cala Ratjada. In general terms, it conforms with a commitment to "reduce the use of private vehicles in favour of public transport".

The new bus concessions, set to be confirmed before the election, are part of this plan. They can take immediate effect, but the rail schemes are clearly longer-term projects. As well as lines to the north of the island, the plan includes provision for the tram system to the airport from the centre of Palma, rail connections to Llucmajor and Felanitx and a tram to Santa Ponsa.

Objectives of the plan are to reduce journeys by car by 20% to 36%, increase public transport journeys to 13% and bikes to nine per cent. The other 42% of "journeys", according to the government, will be on foot. As for tourists, the aim is cut car journeys by 30%. On the roads, some fifty kilometres of bus priority lanes are due to be created.