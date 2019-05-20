The Guardia Civil helicopter, which transferred the baby to hospital. 19-05-2019

A nineteen-month-old baby was rushed by helicopter to Son Espases on Sunday after falling some six metres from a walkway at the Torrent de Pareis in Sa Calobra.

The Guardia Civil and Escorca police went to the aid of the couple, British, the baby - it would seem - having slipped from his mother's hold. The police were called around quarter to two in the afternoon by workers at a restaurant who had seen what happened. As well as emergency medics, a Guardia helicopter went to the scene.

The mother was taken with the baby to the hospital. There wasn't sufficient room for the father, who was taken by the Escorca police to Inca Hospital and travelled on to Son Espases in a hospital vehicle.

The baby's condition is said to be serious. He suffered a severe blow to the skull.