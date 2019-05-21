Shares:

Not so long ago, it was private jets which were carrying pets as passengers, now Calvia town hall has signed an agreement with the local taxi association so that taxis can transport pets, providing that they are accompanied by a human.

The town hall announced yesterday that those taxis which are adapted and have agreed to take part in the scheme will be identified by a special sticker. For security and safety reasons, pets will either have to travel in a special pet carrier or use a special safety belt. The taxis will have to be fitted with seat protection and, where possible, special harnesses or seat belts for pets.

A spokesperson for the town hall said that this new move is part of the local authority’s commitment to animal welfare in the municipality and to provide pet owners with a better quality community service.