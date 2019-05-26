Cossiers open the Manacor spring fairs and fiestas. 25-05-2018 Guillem Mas

Tuesday, 28 May

MUSIC

Bunyola. 20.30: Sheela Gathright (soul) and DJ Juan Wilde. Benefit for dentists on wheels charity. Raixa Finca, Ctra. Soller. 65 euros with dinner.

Palma. 19.30: Gamma Duo - Gabriela Couret, Maria Servera (double bass) College of Architects, C. Portella 14. Free.

Palma. 20.00: El Petit de Cal Eril - pop-folk. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros.



Wednesday, 29 May

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Pedro González (guitar), André Cebrian (flute). Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.



Thursday, 30 May

MUSIC

Deya. 20.00: Deya International Music Festival - Mihail Zerntsoy (viola), Alfredo Oyaguez (piano). Piazzolla, Schubert and others. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Manacor. 19.00: Manacor Conservatory Choir, Porto Cristo School of Music and soloists. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Three euros.

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Andreu Riera (piano) and Antónia Vicens (poetry). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Ombra - indie rock. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

Vilafranca. 19.00: Concert - Vilafranca School of Music, C. Sant Marti 25. Free.



Friday, 31 May

FAIRS

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas. 17.00: Cossier dancers from C. Sant Isidre to the town hall. 20.30: Opening address. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Cloister.

Palma, Book Fair. 18.00: Opening address. Passeig Born (until 9 June).

MUSIC

Algaida. 20.00: Quartet de Saxófons (group from Argentina, Cuba, Italy and Spain). Casal Pere Capellà, C. Cavallers 22. Free.

Palma. 17.00 to 24.00: Van Van - food trucks plus music from Cala Vento (21.30) and Joan Colomo (19.00) - pop/indie. Parc de la Mar. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Enderrock music contest preliminaries - Maria Jaume Martorell and others. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Megi Chikhradze - Georgian soprano. Chopin, Dvorak and others. Arxiu del Regne de Mallorca, C. Ramon Llull 3. 15 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Mihail Zerntsoy (viola), Alfredo Oyaguez (piano). Piazzolla, Schubert and others. Palau March, C. Palau Reial. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Sandra Iriarte (Argentine singer), Hugo Fatturuso (Uruguayan pianist). Tangos and South American styles. Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros.

Porreres. 21.30: Studium Aureum - Brahms and others. At the church.



Saturday, 1 June

FAIRS

Algaida, Artisan Fair. 19.00 to 24.00: Fair in Placeta Església and adjoining streets. 20.30: Music from Uptown Radio. 22.00: Music from Monkey Doo.

Can Picafort, Calamari and Seafood Gastronomy Fair. 12.00: Opening of the food area. Plaça Cervantes. 12.00: Cruisers regatta. 20.00: Show cooking, calamari tapas contest. Plaça Cervantes.

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas. 09.30 to 14.00: Commercial products fair. Pedestrian area in the centre. 10.00 to 13.30: Games and sports. Plaça Ramon Llull. 17.00: Procession of human towers. C. Nou to Plaça Sa Bassa. 18.00: Wine fair with various bodegas. Municipal park. Ten euros. 18.00 to 20.00: Batucadas - procession from Passeig Antoni Maura to Plaça Rector Rubí. 19.30: IPops, Val 9, OR, Anegats. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Lloseta, Shoes and Artisan Fair.

Puigpunyent, Ecological Fair.

MUSIC

Biniali. 18.00: Madona, Inna MB, Deluigi. Plaça Purrísima. Free.

Campanet. 20.30: Mallorca Brass Ensemble. Haydn, Janacek. Casal de Cultura. Free.

Lloseta. 20.30: Orquestra Lauseta. Haydn, Mozart. Palau d'Aiamans. Ten euros.

Palma. 13.00 to 24.00: Van Van - food trucks plus music from Joe Crepusculo (21.30) and El Ultimo Vecino (19.00) - pop/indie. Parc de la Mar. Free.

Palma. 19.30: Marratxi Band of Music and Cor Ciutat de Mallorca choir. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Benefit concert.

Palma. 20.00: Joan Miquel Oliver and friends. Pop. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-15 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Willy Quiroga Vox Dei - 50th anniversary tour of Spanish rock group. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. 15 euros.

Palma. 20.30: Miriam Rodríguez - Spanish pop. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 33-36 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Palma. 21.00: Abba Show - Dancing Queen. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 33 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Valldemossa. 20.30: Pianino Festival - Agnieszka Korpyta (piano). Chopin Cell, Charterhouse. 15 euros. www.pianino.es



Sunday, 2 June

FAIRS

Algaida, Commercial and Businesses Fair. 10.00 to 14.00: Fair in Placeta Església and adjoining streets.

Biniali, Traditional Games Fair.

Can Picafort, Nautical Sport Fair and Calamari and Seafood Gastronomy Fair. 10.00: Dignitaries and batucada by the municipal offices. 10.00 to 14.00: Life saving at the lifeguards tent. 10.00 to 13.00 / 16.00 to 18.30: Sailing, stand-up paddle, kayaking, surfing. Passeig Marítim. 11.00: Opening of the food zone. Plaça Cervantes. 12.30: Fashion parade. Plaça Cervantes. 15.00: DJ Santi Vega. Plaça Cervantes. 19.30: Urban dance. Plaça Cervantes.

Lloseta, Shoes and Artisan Fair.

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas. 10.00 to 20.00: Farming, livestock, industrial, artisan and sports fair. Central area - Avda. Parc, Passeig Antoni Maura. 17.30: Manacor Dance - various dance schools. Plaça Ramon Llull. 19.30: Concert for organ plus the Algaida Band of Music. Convent Church.

Puigpunyent, Ecological Fair.

MUSIC

Algaida. 10.00 to 23.00: Numerous bands in three locations - the main square, Placeta Esglèsia, Casal Pere Capellà.

Bunyola. 19.00: Bunyola School of Music. Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Free.

Inca. 19.00: Julia Colom (Majorcan singer, jazz) and Omar Lanuti. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.

Lloseta. 19.00: Andrés Suárez, Spanish singer-songwriter plus Bruno Sotos. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 25 euros.

Palma. 13.00 to 24.00: Van Van - food trucks plus music from The Trikinis, surf rock (18.00) and Zulu Zulu, pop rock (20.00). Parc de la Mar. Free.