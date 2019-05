Papers being prepared at a polling station. 26-05-2019 Miquel À. Cañellas

Balearic government information released at 2pm on Sunday indicates that turnout at the various elections was down by 2.32%. By the same time in 2015, there was 33.29% turnout; it had fallen to 30.97%. In Majorca, the decrease in turnout was greater than elsewhere in the Balearics - 31.48% against 34.26% in 2015.

The polling stations opened at 9am and close at 8pm.