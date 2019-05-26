Shares:

An exit poll for the IB3 broadcaster is forecasting that PSOE will have between 17 and 19 seats in the Balearic parliament, more than the other parties. The Partido Popular are projected to get 12 or 14, Ciudadanos seven or nine, Unidas Podemos six or eight, Més in Majorca four or five (Més Minorca two), Vox three to four and El Pi two or three.

This forecast for the PP is potentially worse than opinion polls leading up to today's election. They will have no possibility of forming a coalition administration. The majority is 30, and the PSOE pact with Més and Podemos may well get over the line.