The Es Trenc service started in 2016. 31-07-2016 J. Socies

Schedules for the shuttle buses which have been introduced to cut traffic congestion in parts of Majorca have different starting times. The first service to commence is that between Santanyi and Cala S'Almunia and Cala Llombards. It operates from the first of June until the end of September. There are nine more daily frequencies this summer. The use of this service isn't high. In 2017 there were 5,487 passengers; this number fell to 1,870 last summer.

The Puerto Pollensa to Formentor service begins in mid-June and will operate until mid-September. There are six more frequencies this summer, meaning that the bus will run every thirty minutes. In Puerto Pollensa there is an additional bus stop for this service. Last summer, when the service ran for only two months, there were 69,789 passengers.

In July and August the Ses Covetes-Es Trenc service will operate. For this summer, passengers on the 515 and 530 lines will be able to go as far as the new Sa Barralina car park for transfers. The shuttle will run every twenty minutes in both directions. In 2018 there were 8,869 passengers.