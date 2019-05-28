The male driver died after having been taken to Son Espases. 28-05-2019

A 20-year-old woman was killed immediately in an accident on the Manacor road through Algaida yesterday morning.

The Guardia Civil report that the accident occurred around quarter to four on the MA-15 near to the roundabout for the Modelmon furnishings store. An Audi 3 left the road and hit a lamppost. It would appear that no other vehicle was involved.

The 25-year-old male driver from Vilafranca was taken to Son Espases Hospital in a critical condition with injuries to the abdomen and legs. The hospital announced yesterday afternoon that he had passed away.