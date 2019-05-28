The Guardia Civil turned up in force to meet the plane in Palma. 27-05-2019

The Spanish Air Safety Agency will decide on the level of fine for the fourteen British tourists who were drunk on a Jet2 Monday flight from Edinburgh to Palma Son Sant Joan Airport.

The pilot had notified the Guardia Civil prior to landing. The tourists had ignored seatbelt signs and had been walking along the aisle when this wasn't permitted. Not all of the fourteen had been doing this. Those who hadn't been were not given breath tests. However, the Guardia say that they all showed signs of having been drunk. There were no violent incidents.