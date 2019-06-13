A parasol was set on fire. 13-06-2019

A parasol of the reed variety on the beach in Arenal was set on fire on Wednesday night. This occurred near to the border between Palma and Llucmajor, an area which has become known for end-of-course spring break student holidays.

In recent years, residents have made repeated complaints about the behaviour of these students - about the drinking and the noise that goes on through the night. They describe the border zone as "no-man's land" where the police have problems with knowing which force is responsible.

In the case of the parasol, it was police officers who went to extinguish the fire.