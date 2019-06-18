The car crashed into the barrier. 16-06-2019 Julio Bastida

A driver spread some panic in Magalluf on Sunday morning when he lost control and rammed into the entrance barrier at a club on the Cami Porrassa.

The incident occurred around half two. Passers-by jumped out of the way, witnesses saying that the car mounted the pavement and appeared to be heading straight for them. They feared that it was a terrorist attack.

Doormen and security personnel found the driver to be under the influence of alcohol and possibly also drugs. When he attempted to drive off, the key was taken from him. Calvia police were on the scene shortly afterwards.