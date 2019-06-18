One of the robbers caught on camera in December. 17-06-2019 Archive

The Guardia Civil have arrested two individuals for attempted robbery at gunpoint at the Delfin Azul Hotel in Puerto Alcudia.

Staff at the hotel say that this happened a few days ago. The two appeared and one was waving a firearm. Nothing was stolen. The Guardia Civil checked security camera images, which showed that one of the two was the same individual who had been reported in December by Alcudia restaurant owners for some twenty robberies.

The two were arrested on Saturday.