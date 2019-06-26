The scheme for Son Bunyola is now on hold. 25-06-2019 Archive

The Council of Majorca’s heritage commission yesterday suspended the processing of the eco-resort that Sir Richard Branson has been planning to build for years in Banyalbufar.

Podemos initially announced this decision, saying that the commission's suspension was because the project at the Son Bunyola estate did not meet the necessary requirements for what is an asset in the cultural interest. Podemos have praised the suspension and expressed their "firm rejection" to projects "of this nature" being developed, "especially in areas as emblematic and protected as the Tramuntana Mountains".

It is understood the commission's decision was unanimous and was based on what was felt to be the project's impact on an area with high protected status. The proposal from the Branson architects is considered to be "too aggressive" for the area, and so the commission has urged that a revised project is presented which is more in keeping with natural and ethnological characteristics.