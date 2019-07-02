Superyacht Yas can accomodate up to 60 guests. 01-07-2019

It is superyacht season and yesterday, one of the top ten largest superyachts in the world docked in Palma’s Club de Mar.

Yas, a motor yacht owned by Abu Dhabi’s Hamdan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was launched in 2011 by Abu Dhabi MAR Shipyards and designed by Paris-based Pierrejean Design Studio.

The yacht’s hull was adapted from a former UAE Navy war ship built in 1978.

This hull and lightweight composite superstructure mean the futuristic style yacht is able to reach remarkable speeds of up to 26 knots and has ‘green’ fuel economy.

Her on-board features include a spa, a full water craft garage, helicopter and an impressive outdoor swimming pool.

The 141 metre superyacht can also accommodate up to 60 guests in a thoroughly modern interior design.