02-07-2019

A 24-year-old woman was crushed to death in the early hours of yesterday morning and her 25-year-old boyfriend is in hospital in a critical condition after a large rock gave way and smashed into them.

The incident happened just after midnight along the rocky coastline between Cala Vinyes and Cala Falco, Calvia. The couple had chosen the spot to watch the sun go down.

The boyfriend’s legs were trapped under the boulder and special hydraulic lifting gear was used by firefighters to lift the rock off the young couple. It is understood that, despite his injuries, he was able to use his mobile telephone to alert the emergency services.

Yesterday, he was being treated in A&E at Son Espases Hospital. The area of the accident has been cordoned off and an investigation opened.