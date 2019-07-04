Leisure
Portals superyacht paradise
2019-07-04 10:45:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Three of the most expensive and most luxurious private superyachts in the world were moored off Puerto Portals yesterday.
Infinity, which belongs to the U.S. business tycoon Eric Smidt was accompanied by its 69 metre support vessel Inrepid with its helicopter on board.
Arctic, which belongs to the Australian business tycoon James Packer, and is a regular visitor, was moored out with all her toys on show.