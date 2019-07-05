The four were arrested by the Guardia Civil as they were in the process of flying home. 30-07-2009 ALONSO M. GAMERO - ATENTADO EN P

Shares:

Four German holidaymakers were arrested at Palma airport yesterday morning accused of having allegedly gang raped a teenage German girl in Cala Rajada.

According to the Guardia Civil, the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The four German tourists, who were detained as they attempted to fly home yesterday, were out drinking in the resort when they met the 18-year-old victim.

After a few more rounds of drinks they all apparently headed back to the hotel in which the four young men were staying and it was there that they allegedly sexually assaulted the young woman.

She is said to have protested but two of the young men apparently raped her while the other two allegedly filmed the incident on their mobile telephones, although the Guardia Civil said yesterday that is yet to be confirmed as they continue conducting their investigation.

As soon as the young woman was able to escape the room and the hotel, she immediately reported the alleged attack to the Guardia Civil.

She was rushed to Son Espases Hospital at around 4am to be medically examined.

It appears that the results of the medical reports indicate that she had suffered injuries compatible with sexual aggression. Her four alleged attackers were arrested and taken to the Guardia Civil barracks in Arta where they remained in custody yesterday evening.

Guardia Civil sources said that they are taking this incident extremely seriously and the local community and council in Cala Ratjada is said to be deeply shocked by the incident.

The four suspects will remain in Guardia Civil custody until they appear before a remand hearing, probably in Inca.