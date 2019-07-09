People on holiday on the beach. 20-06-2019 Gemma Andreu

Shares:

British holidaymakers are banned from staying in hotel rooms with death-trap balconies in boozy tourist hotspots in Spain.

The move comes after a string of Majorca death plunges.

Some holidaymakers die or are severely injured every year as a result of 'inappropriate behaviour on balconies'.

Luke Freeman was on holiday with his pals when he died after falling from the 5th floor in Costa Brava.

Freddie Pring sadly died after falling from a balcony while holidaying in Magalluf.

With the 2019 holiday season underway in Spain’s Balearic Islands, tour operators including TUI and Jet2 have told hotels not to allocate rooms with balconies lower than 1.1 metre, reports the Mirror.

It's not clear how the ban will be enforced, but hotel operators said that travel firms are keen to avoid being sued over falls.