Palma’s city centre Can Pere Antoni beach, which was closed on Tuesday due to a sewage spill into the sea following Monday night’s storm, was reopened to the public today.

However, the other Palma beach effected, Ciudad Jardin was flying the yellow flag, but people were being advised not to swim in the sea until the results of tests taken of the water have been confirmed.

In May, the same beaches were closed on two occasions for related incidents and last year, they were regularly closed for similar reasons, much to the anger of residents.