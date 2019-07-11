Sa Calobra road. 01-09-2006 U. HORA

A cyclist suffered a serious accident on the Sa Calobra road in Escorca yesterday.

Emergency service sources said that cyclist clipped the wing mirror of an on coming lorry, was thrown off his bicycle and suffered serious head injuries.

Guardia Traffic police from Inca attended the scene along with a team of 061 paramedics.

The accident brought traffic to a standstill in both directions causing long tail backs.