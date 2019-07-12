Michael Douglas. 12-07-2019 Facebook

Hollywood superstars Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta Jones are on holiday on the island staying at their home between Deya and Valldemossa.

The couple visited Valldemossa yesterday where they have many friends.

Michael Douglas is selling his Majorca home after more than 25 years and this could be one of his last visits to the island he says he loves deeply.

The Hollywood star couple looked relaxed and at ease in Valldemossa.