Secrets Mallorca Villamil Hotel in Paguera. 12-07-2019

The American Apple Leisure Group (ALG) has opened its first holiday resort hotel in Europe that goes under the Secrets brand.

A presentation was made on Thursday at the five-star Secrets Mallorca Villamil Resort & Spa in Paguera.

ALG is the parent company for AMResorts, which plans expansion in Europe based on the Secrets brand, which is an adults-only hotel concept. AMResorts is currently best known for its hotels in the Caribbean and Mexico.

The Paguera hotel, owned by Hesperia Hotels & Resorts, has been totally redeveloped at a cost of 3.5 million euros. It is at the forefront of strategic global expansion.

Javier Águila, ALG’s European president, said that the choice of Majorca for the first hotel had not been taken at random. For a luxury brand in the adults-only market segment, the company couldn’t have thought of a better destination than the traditional tourist zone that is Calvia.

Águila noted that the opening is in a year that is “more difficult” than recent ones.