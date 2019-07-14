Weather
Sunday's weather
2019-07-14 11:13:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Some "dirty rain" earlier. Mostly fine on Sunday morning, but with a high probability of rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Aemet has raised yellow alerts for rain and storms today.
Forecast highs:
33C Pollensa
30C Palma
30C Santanyi
Monday
Overcast at times, with some risk of a shower.
Forecast highs:
32C Pollensa
31C Palma
29C Santanyi
Remainder of the week, settled and sunny with highs up to 35C by Friday.