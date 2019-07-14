Dirty rain early on Sunday. 14-07-2019 Daniel Espinosa

Shares:

Some "dirty rain" earlier. Mostly fine on Sunday morning, but with a high probability of rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Aemet has raised yellow alerts for rain and storms today.

Forecast highs:

33C Pollensa

30C Palma

30C Santanyi

Monday

Overcast at times, with some risk of a shower.

Forecast highs:

32C Pollensa

31C Palma

29C Santanyi

Remainder of the week, settled and sunny with highs up to 35C by Friday.